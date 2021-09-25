Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An organization is hoping to raise $20,000 to donate to the victims of a mass causality in Tennessee.

Victim’s First, an organization that advocates for victims and survivors of mass casualties, created a GoFundMe to offer support for the 15 victims and their families impacted in a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville.

The organization says the donation will go directly to the victims and their families to protect them from fraud or exploitation.

Patriot Bank in Collierville also set a relief fund to support victims. Donations are being accepted at all Patriot Bank locations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Neighbor of Kroger gunman: ‘Unbelievable that he probably lived next door’
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim

Latest News

Kroger shooting victim shifts to critical condition 2 days after shooting
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Scene of Collierville mass shooting cleared as investigation continues
Scene of Collierville mass shooting cleared as investigation continues
Hispanic Heritage Month: Chasing the dream of becoming a doctor
Hispanic Heritage Month: Chasing the dream of becoming a doctor