Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - There were prayers through tears Friday as members of the Collierville community came together to begin the healing process after Thursday’s mass shooting.

Collierville is a town of just about 50,000 people.

It’s the kind of place where everyone knows everyone, down to the employees at the local grocery store. That’s what makes this tragedy even more tragic and why this community is turning to prayer to get through it.

A community prayer vigil served as a starting place to begin the healing process.

There were 15 victims and an entire town in mourning.

Many businesses hung signs of encouragement on their doors. Many showed support for first responders or encouraged the town to continue to pray.

“I know there are people that are hurting, that may be afraid and that type thing. What we need is them to reach out to us or somebody for help. Get help,” said Collierville Mayor Stan Joiner.

Joiner said the town has nine counselors available to help, offering a listening ear to a community rocked by tragedy.

The community came together to show support and so much more.

“Just to show we’re a great city. We’re a great town. This is not us. I mean what happened, but this is us. This is us, said Collierville resident Barbara Weir.

Joiner said if you need to speak to a counselor or need help, please contact the mayor’s office or Collierville police.

