Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Clean Eating & Healthy Living

Meal prep made healthy. Shroomlicious is cooking up the cleanest eats and we preview her plant-based menu you’ll want to add to your dinner plans!

Daishu McGriff | Co-Owner of Shroomlicious Meals | shroomliciousmeals2you.com

One-on-one with Dr. Oz

A grand welcome to the one and only Dr. Oz as he joins the NBC family. He shares an inside look on what’s to come on The Dr. Oz Show.

Mehmet C. Oz, M.D. | The Dr. Oz Show | Weekdays at 2 p.m. on Action News 5 | doctoroz.com

Modern Designs: Bunk Bed Sofa

Furniture of the future. It’s a sleeper sofa like none other. Take a look at this modern design and why it’s more than meets the eye.

Overcoming Writers Block

Every writer has it. The moment your brain goes blank. To get back in a creative mood, a local author and playwright has a fun way to help beat writer’s block.

Phyllis Appleby | Playwright & Author | maliceinmemphis.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Latest News

Affordable Housing for Veterans
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 14 Sept
Southern Style Coffee Soda
Bluff City Life: Monday, 13 Sept
Modern Designs: Bunk Bed Sofa
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Sept pt. 3 of 4
Stories from the Pentagon 2 of 2
Bluff City Life: Friday, 10 Sept