Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here's what's in today's show.

Clean Eating & Healthy Living

Meal prep made healthy. Shroomlicious is cooking up the cleanest eats and we preview her plant-based menu you’ll want to add to your dinner plans!

Daishu McGriff | Co-Owner of Shroomlicious Meals | shroomliciousmeals2you.com

One-on-one with Dr. Oz

A grand welcome to the one and only Dr. Oz as he joins the NBC family. He shares an inside look on what’s to come on The Dr. Oz Show.

Mehmet C. Oz, M.D. | The Dr. Oz Show | Weekdays at 2 p.m. on Action News 5 | doctoroz.com

Modern Designs: Bunk Bed Sofa

Furniture of the future. It’s a sleeper sofa like none other. Take a look at this modern design and why it’s more than meets the eye.

Overcoming Writers Block

Every writer has it. The moment your brain goes blank. To get back in a creative mood, a local author and playwright has a fun way to help beat writer’s block.

Phyllis Appleby | Playwright & Author | maliceinmemphis.com

