Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 14 Sept

Opportunity 901 Campaign to Improve Education

Opportunity is knocking on the doors of everyone with a heart for students. This is about going beyond the classroom to find ways to improve education.

Terence Patterson | President and CEO of Memphis Education Fund | memphiseducationfund.org

Affordable Housing for Veterans

One Memphis veteran gets the surprise he deserves. See how United Housing is giving him place to call home.

Valerie Peterson | United Housing Inc. | uhinc.org

Tim Warner | Veteran

DIY Mosquito Trap

Pesky mosquitos OUT. See how to build your own trap to make sure a single mosquito won’t make it into your home.

The Gateway to Empowerment

The road to success. Education despite economic status is this organization’s mission. How it’s helping students across the city flourish far beyond graduation.

Natalie McKinney | Co-Founder and Director of Whole Child Strategies | wcstrategies.org

