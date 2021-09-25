Bluff City Life: Monday, 13 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Living a Victorious Life: 3 H’s to Success

Learn how to thrive as a professional in Memphis as Telisa shares key steps that led to her success.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Reasons to Ride Horseback

We’re hitting the trails of the Mid-south. What better way to go than on a horseback ride. See several spots you can saddle up and explore.

Trail rides and pony rides are available at Shelby Farms Stables and Shady Creek Farm and Riding Academy. Another place children would really enjoy is Old West Special Trails, where their mission is to “see that every child has the opportunity to know and to love a horse without regard to financial, physical, or mental restrictions.”

Southern Style Coffee Soda

Time for a taste test! Bluff City Life tries Southern Style Coffee Soda from the downtown coffee shop, Comeback Coffee. This signature beverage is now in a can featuring the artwork of local creative, Macon Wilson. One way to reach their location is by trolley. With a day pass of $2.00 cash, make a stop at Comeback Coffee and then enjoy an exploration down Main Street.

Hayes McPherson | Co-owner of Comeback Beverage Co. | comebackcoffeeus.com

Memphis Mystery Anthology

From the past to the present. Meet the authors behind a collection of shorts and novels telling stories surrounding our city in ways you may have not seen.

Malice in Memphis present their latest anthology, Lies Along the Mississippi. Available in print and eBook.

Jackie Flaum | President, Malice in Memphis | maliceinmemphis.com

