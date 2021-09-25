Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Monday, 13 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Living a Victorious Life: 3 H’s to Success

Learn how to thrive as a professional in Memphis as Telisa shares key steps that led to her success.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Reasons to Ride Horseback

We’re hitting the trails of the Mid-south. What better way to go than on a horseback ride. See several spots you can saddle up and explore.

Trail rides and pony rides are available at Shelby Farms Stables and Shady Creek Farm and Riding Academy. Another place children would really enjoy is Old West Special Trails, where their mission is to “see that every child has the opportunity to know and to love a horse without regard to financial, physical, or mental restrictions.”

Southern Style Coffee Soda

Time for a taste test! Bluff City Life tries Southern Style Coffee Soda from the downtown coffee shop, Comeback Coffee. This signature beverage is now in a can featuring the artwork of local creative, Macon Wilson. One way to reach their location is by trolley. With a day pass of $2.00 cash, make a stop at Comeback Coffee and then enjoy an exploration down Main Street.

Hayes McPherson | Co-owner of Comeback Beverage Co. | comebackcoffeeus.com

Memphis Mystery Anthology

From the past to the present. Meet the authors behind a collection of shorts and novels telling stories surrounding our city in ways you may have not seen.

Malice in Memphis present their latest anthology, Lies Along the Mississippi. Available in print and eBook.

Jackie Flaum | President, Malice in Memphis | maliceinmemphis.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Latest News

Stories from the Pentagon 2 of 2
Bluff City Life: Friday, 10 Sept
Conway Cares
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 09 Sept
How Lighting Can Protect Your Home
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 08 Sept
Former St. Jude patient is the first pediatric cancer survivor to go to space.
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 Sept