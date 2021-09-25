Advertise with Us
294 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 25
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 25(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 294 new COVID-19 cases across the county with another 15 virus-related deaths.

The county has seen a total of 140,239 cases and 2,036 deaths since the first was identified in March 2020.

The county is slowly declining from the Delta variant surge that hit the Mid-South by storm over the summer.

The health department says the rolling seven-day average is 340 reported cases per day.

On Friday, SCHD reported another drop in the weekly positivity rate. The rate for the week of September 12 is 10.4% down from the 12.8% reported the week before.

Health officials are urging vaccinations to help the downward trend continue.

Shelby County COVID-19 Vaccine Counts - September 25
Shelby County COVID-19 Vaccine Counts - September 25(SCHD)

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Shelby County.

