Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The vice mayor of Collierville is among those mourning the loss of a woman killed in a mass shooting Thursday.

Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser posted on social media that Olivia King did not survive her injuries following the shooting at the Kroger grocery store.

The shooting happened at Kroger on Byhalia Road. Authorities responded to the shooting at 1:30 p.m. At least 13 others were injured in the shooting.

The Collierville Police Department says the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A current employee, who was off Thursday, said his co-workers recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. A family member of another employee also said the shooter was a Kroger employee.

Fraser asked the community for prayers for those victims who are still being treated.

