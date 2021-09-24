Advertise with Us
UofM president tapped for NCAA Div. 1 board of directors

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd is selected to be a member of the prestigious NCAA Division One Board of Directors, representing the American Athletic Conference.   

It’s a feather in the university’s cap to have Rudd as an NCAA board member, but it also raises a couple of questions.

The term runs though August of 2025. Rudd has already said he is stepping down as UofM president before then, and the UofM is looking leave the AAC for a richer conference, namely the Big 12, which has floated another expansion may be on the table in the next couple of years.  

The Tigers are widely considered as a favorite for the next round, a position Rudd has worked diligently to get them in.

League network TV contracts will be negotiated in 2024-25. The Big 12′s current deal pays about $35 million per team. The American pays around $6 million.

