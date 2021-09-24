Tracking clouds moving into the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine started the day, but clouds moved in by late afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. Behind the front dry conditions and low humidity will remain through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

