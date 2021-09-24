Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tracking clouds moving into the Mid-South tonight

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine started the day, but clouds moved in by late afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. Behind the front dry conditions and low humidity will remain through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Kroger cashier says shooter followed her as she lead a group to safety
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting: ‘He walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather update from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 24, 2021
The Hurricane Hunters flew into Ida Sunday, making two passes through the eye as Hurricane Ida...
Breakdown: Hurricane Hunters: What they do in the off season
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Midday Weather - 9/24
bb
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather - September 24