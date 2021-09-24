Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers defense has to adjust against UTSA

(Source: KAIT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Texas-San Antonio comes to the Liberty Bowl Saturday, they bring the Roadrunners’ nickname with them.

It’s not so much because of speed, but they like to ground and pound.

UTSA’s offense averages more than 39 points per game, and they do it mostly by running the football behind a big offensive line that averages 6′4″ and 320 pounds per man.

Their top running back, Sincere McCormick, is already the school’s all-time leading rusher.

The quarterback, Frank Harris, is just as effective as a runner as he is a passer.

It’s totally opposite of what the Tigers saw last week in the win over Mississippi State.   The Bulldogs threw more than 60 passes in that game. U of M Linebacker Cole Mashburn says the Tigers have to adjust, and quickly.

“Their offense gives us a totally different look, being run heavy as they are,” Mashburn says. “We’ll have to come at them harder, hit them in the mouth. The only way to compete a team that’s run heavy like UTSA is.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and Texas-San Antonio is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Kroger cashier says shooter followed her as she lead a group to safety
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting: ‘He walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

Latest News

UofM president tapped for NCAA Div. 1 board of directors
Tiger women’s soccer downs UCF on road
Matt Corral
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week
Seth Henigan
Henigan’s first pick becomes turning point for Tigers in Mississippi State win