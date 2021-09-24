Tigers defense has to adjust against UTSA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Texas-San Antonio comes to the Liberty Bowl Saturday, they bring the Roadrunners’ nickname with them.

It’s not so much because of speed, but they like to ground and pound.

UTSA’s offense averages more than 39 points per game, and they do it mostly by running the football behind a big offensive line that averages 6′4″ and 320 pounds per man.

Their top running back, Sincere McCormick, is already the school’s all-time leading rusher.

The quarterback, Frank Harris, is just as effective as a runner as he is a passer.

It’s totally opposite of what the Tigers saw last week in the win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs threw more than 60 passes in that game. U of M Linebacker Cole Mashburn says the Tigers have to adjust, and quickly.

“Their offense gives us a totally different look, being run heavy as they are,” Mashburn says. “We’ll have to come at them harder, hit them in the mouth. The only way to compete a team that’s run heavy like UTSA is.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and Texas-San Antonio is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

