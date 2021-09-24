Tiger women’s soccer downs UCF on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 in the AAC and 8-1-1 overall after downing UCF on the road, 2-1.

Mackenzie Bray put the Tigers on the board first in the 47th minute off a corner kick with Saorla Miller and Momo Kakao with the assist.

Nakao scored just a few minutes later to make it 2-nil.

UCF made it close with a goal just 90 seconds after the Tigers score, but that was as close as the Knights would get. Memphis out-shot the Knights 18-7 with nine of their shots being on-goal.

Elizabeth Moberg recorded one save while seeing just two shots sent her way all night.

It’s the Tigers’ fourth consecutive win over UCF.

Memphis’ next match is Thursday, Oct. 7 in Tulsa.

