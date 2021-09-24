TDH now offering Pfizer booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is now offering booster shots to specific populations interested in taking the additional dose.

Beginning Friday, TDOT is giving a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who meet the criteria below:

Anyone 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots

Anyone 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots

Anyone 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots, based on their individual benefits and risks

Anyone aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Visit shelby.community/covid-19-vaccine/ for more information on vaccine providers in Shelby County.

