TDH now offering Pfizer booster shots

The CDC is expected to meet today to vote on COVID-19 booster shots.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is now offering booster shots to specific populations interested in taking the additional dose.

Beginning Friday, TDOT is giving a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who meet the criteria below:

  • Anyone 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots
  • Anyone 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots
  • Anyone 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots, based on their individual benefits and risks
  • Anyone aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer shots, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Visit shelby.community/covid-19-vaccine/ for more information on vaccine providers in Shelby County.

