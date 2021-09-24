Advertise with Us
Shelby Couny Health Department reports another drop in weekly positivity rate

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The county’s weekly positivity rate made another drop for the week of September 12. The rate is now 10.4% down from the previous week at 12.8%.

The highest rate ever reported at the peak of the summer surge was above 24%. The health department says data has since changed knocking the numbers down.

Note: Positivity rate percentages vary from previously reported numbers due to the addition of negative tests added by the state, according to SCHD.

COVID-19 cases increased by another 449 cases Friday and an additional 12 virus-related deaths. The new numbers bring the county’s total case count to 139,945 and the death toll to 2,021.

There are also 141 new pediatric cases.

Vaccination data is slowly increasing but health leaders are hoping to see more uptake.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 482,890 total people vaccinated
  • 82,405 people partially vaccinated
  • 400,485 people fully vaccinated
  • 867,827 total vaccinations administered
  • 8,176 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The goal is to have 700000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.’

For more data visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

