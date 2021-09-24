Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after post-Ida attack

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and WVUE Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Human remains found in the stomach of an alligator have been positively identified as a 71-year-old man who was attacked in Ida floodwaters.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner reported the remains belonged to 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee, according to WVUE.

Satterlee was attacked by an alligator near his home in Avery Estates on Aug. 30 while walking in Ida floodwaters. His wife reportedly witnessed the initial attack, then left to find help. When she returned, her husband was gone, presumably killed by the gator.

Two weeks later, authorities captured the gator believed responsible for the death and discovered human remains in its stomach.

On Sept. 23, Dr. Charles Preston was able to match DNA from the remains with Satterlee’s children.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Kroger cashier says shooter followed her as she lead a group to safety
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting: ‘He walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

Latest News

National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence
National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
Shelby Couny Health Department reports another drop in weekly positivity rate
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4