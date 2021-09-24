Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.(Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A live interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on “The View” was put on hold when two cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were suddenly asked to leave the set of the live TV show during a long commercial break.

When the show returned, Joy Behar and Sara Haines were left by themselves to field questions from the audience while producers scrambled to make other arrangements.

“Ana and Sunny, at the last minute we realized they have tested positive for COVID so they have been taken off of the show,” said Behar, who said Harris was removed to a separate location because “they don’t want to take a chance.”

“It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe,” Behar said. “The Secret Service is doing things to make her feel safe.”

Show producers were able to set up the interview with the vice president from another room. It started with nine minutes left in the hour-long show.

Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show - all remotely due to COVID - during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Friday was her sixth overall appearance on “The View” since it started 25 years ago.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Kroger cashier says shooter followed her as she lead a group to safety
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting: ‘He walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden urges booster shots for those now eligible
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win
Regional One Hospital's Dr. Martin Croce gives an update on the Kroger mass shooting victims.
8 Kroger mass shooting victims treated at Regional One, 3 remain in critical condition