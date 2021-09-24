Police: 15 people shot in Collierville mass shooting; 10 victims employees, 5 customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police now say 15 people were shot by the gunman in the shooting at a Collierville Kroger.

Ten of the victims were employees and five were customers.

One of those customers, Olivia King, died from her injuries.

”I think I can speak for all of them, we have broken hearts,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.” “No one wants to go into that scene, I can promise you. And so you do what you have to do. We talked about this yesterday. There were bloody people running out of that building. And there was not one blue uniform that hesitated. From the bottom all the way up, we were in there without hesitating.”

Collierville officials identified the shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang, who worked for a third-party vendor of the grocery store. Police say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

