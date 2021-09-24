National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A national expert is providing insight into how people can cope emotionally after a mass shooting at Memphis Kroger.

Dr. Dean Kilpatrick is the Director of the National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with him at the digital desk to find out how people can begin to wrap their heads around what happened.

“Everyone in that store, be they employees or shoppers, they are really attempted murder victims,” Dr. Kilpatrick said. “It is normal to have a lot of the reactions that people are having, but to understand that that’s very, very normal when you’ve been in a life-threatening situation or when you see it happen to other people.”

Dr. Kilpatrick said it is important to know you are not alone, and while life may be different it is possible to survive mass violence.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.