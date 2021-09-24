Advertise with Us
MPD to conduct ‘Sea of Blue’ to honor fallen officer

MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler(Action News 5/MPA)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will conduct a “Sea of Blue” to honor MPD Officer Alex Shindler, who died from COVID-19 earlier this week.

The procession will start at 7 p.m. at the Highpoint church and end at the Mt. Moriah Station.

Jimmie “Alex” Shindler was a 35-year-old Memphis Police Officer from Augusta, Georgia and is survived by several family members, including his wife and children.

