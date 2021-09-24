Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Motive of Collierville Kroger mass shooter remains unknown

By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The town of Collierville is reeling after a mass shooting at a local Kroger took place Thursday afternoon and there are still questions surrounding the tragedy that led to more than a dozen shooting victims and one person being killed.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane calls the shooting the most horrific event in Collierville history.

Several law enforcement agencies have come together to collect evidence, including the FBI.

A lot of questions remain unanswered about this shooting as the investigation continues but here’s what we know so far.

Collierville police say they received calls about the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Multiple victims were transported to various community hospitals. Forty-four Kroger employees were inside at the time of the shooting. The suspected shooter was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the store. A current employee and the family member of another employee both recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. The FBI was at the scene of the shooting and held a press conference about the work being done.

“We’ve deployed our evidence response team which has a lot of experience processing these scenes,” said Douglas Korenski with the FBI. “They’re here, they’re inside the store processing the evidence. Additionally, we’ve brought our victims specialists who have come and are providing assistance to the victim of the crime.”

Outside in the parking lot, law enforcement found the shooter’s car -- a robot went through the vehicle to be sure there were no explosives.

The shooter’s motives are still unknown. He has not been identified.

RELATED | Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim

Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
Deadly love triangle: Man shot to death with own gun by girlfriend’s lover, police say
Kroger cashier says shooter followed her as she lead a group to safety
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting: ‘He walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

Latest News

Collierville High School calls on community to wear maroon as sign of solidarity
Hospitals throughout Shelby Co. treating victims of Collierville mass shooting
Hospitals throughout Shelby Co. treating victims of Collierville mass shooting
Law enforcement continues processing scene of Collierville mass shooting
Law enforcement continues processing scene of Collierville mass shooting
Police lights by night
Dyersburg man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old from park