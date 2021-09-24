Motive of Collierville Kroger mass shooter remains unknown

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The town of Collierville is reeling after a mass shooting at a local Kroger took place Thursday afternoon and there are still questions surrounding the tragedy that led to more than a dozen shooting victims and one person being killed.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane calls the shooting the most horrific event in Collierville history.

Several law enforcement agencies have come together to collect evidence, including the FBI.

A lot of questions remain unanswered about this shooting as the investigation continues but here’s what we know so far.

Collierville police say they received calls about the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Multiple victims were transported to various community hospitals. Forty-four Kroger employees were inside at the time of the shooting. The suspected shooter was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the store. A current employee and the family member of another employee both recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. The FBI was at the scene of the shooting and held a press conference about the work being done.

“We’ve deployed our evidence response team which has a lot of experience processing these scenes,” said Douglas Korenski with the FBI. “They’re here, they’re inside the store processing the evidence. Additionally, we’ve brought our victims specialists who have come and are providing assistance to the victim of the crime.”

Outside in the parking lot, law enforcement found the shooter’s car -- a robot went through the vehicle to be sure there were no explosives.

The shooter’s motives are still unknown. He has not been identified.

RELATED | Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.