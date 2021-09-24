Advertise with Us
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The lone death, other than the shooter, from yesterday’s tragic mass shooting, is being remembered as kind, generous and selfless.

Olivia King of Collierville will be missed by many, including the Vice Mayor of Collierville Maureen Fraser.

It’s been an outpouring of love for King. She was just a regular shopper at the Kroger in Collierville on Byhalia Road on a Thursday afternoon when the unidentified shooter began firing inside the store.

What we’ve been told is a medical team worked on King using CPR en route to the hospital, but she passed away.

Fraser spoke to Action News 5 after the shooting telling us of her and King’s story and friendship.

King lost her husband 16 years ago. Her three sons live out of state, so she was always trying to keep herself busy.

She was a devout Catholic, attending mass almost every day, Fraser told us, and that it’s been said in her circle that everyone needs to be more like Olivia.

She set the standard, and if being sweet wasn’t enough Fraser told us, fondly, about King’s fun side.

“She loved going to the movies and she loved going to the casinos,” said Fraser. “And we found someplace in Mississippi and had a girl’s night, we went and played Bingo at some crazy place.”

Fraser’s husband David also spoke with us and told us plainly that King was the sweetest person you could ever find.

Our thoughts and prayers are currently with the King family right now.

