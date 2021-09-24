Advertise with Us
More fine fall weather ahead, but temperatures will begin to climb soon

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is firmly entrenched over the Mid-South keeping cool temperatures and dry weather in place. But, the high will soon drift east allowing a warmer pattern to develop.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s along with overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

