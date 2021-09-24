Mental Health Awareness Day at Epping Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mental Health Awareness Day is happening Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Wolf River Conservancy at Epping Way.

It is a collaboration between Shelby County Schools, 88.5FM and Wolf River Conservancy.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Wolf River Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Keith Cole and 88.5FM Program Director John Best to find out what’s in store, including at 3-mile adventure hike to a hidden beach.

Watch the full interview in the video player above for more details.

