Man shot on Austin Peay Highway
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway.
One man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.
Police have one man detained in this ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.