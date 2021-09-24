Man shot on Austin Peay Highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway.

One man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Police have one man detained in this ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4010 Austin Peay Hwy. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased.

Officers have one male detained. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.