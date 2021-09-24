Advertise with Us
Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of FedEx on Democrat Way.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is currently available.

