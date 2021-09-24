Man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of FedEx on Democrat Way.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is currently available.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2780 Democrat Road where a male was shot in the parking lot. The victim was transported in critical condition to ROH. There is no suspect information available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.