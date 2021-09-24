Advertise with Us
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn (WMC) - The City of Collierville is holding a vigil for Thursday’s mass shooting victims.

The shooting happened at the Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road.

The shooting claimed the life of Olivia King and injured over a dozen people. Collierville police say the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The town of Collierville gathered Friday on the lawn of Collierville Town Hall for a community prayer vigil.

Several local chaplains and ministers prayed for all of the victims and their families.

Two women who were inside the store during the shooting shared how they didn’t know each other prior to the shooting, but hid in a spot together, seeking safety. They thanked each other and thanked everyone for their prayers.

