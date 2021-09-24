Kroger offers condolences to mass shooting victims; closes store as investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger released a statement Friday regarding the mass shooting in Collierville.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road.

Collierville police say 15 people were shot and one person, Olivia King, died from her injuries. The gunman, identified as Uk Thang, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kroger said Friday that it’s heartbroken over the violence that happened and offers thoughts, prayers, and support to those impacted by the tragedy.

Kroger also said the Collierville store will remain closed until law enforcement completes its investigation. Kroger said it will continue to provide its associates with pay and support through its Helping Hands fund.

View the full statement below:

