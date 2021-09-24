Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kroger mass shooting activates US emergency blood reserve

From performing CPR to giving blood, there are a lot of ways a person can save a life when an...
From performing CPR to giving blood, there are a lot of ways a person can save a life when an emergency arises, but in an era of social distancing and COVID-19, some may be hesitant to help out.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The mass shooting at the Kroger grocery store in Collierville activated an urgent need for extra pints of blood after over a dozen victims were rushed to area hospitals Tuesday afternoon.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps says it responded to a call from blood supplier Vitalant rushing to ship boxes of red blood cells for trauma care.

This is the first time the new BERC network responded to a major blood emergency.

The blood was used to care for at least 12 of the victims.

The network hopes their assistance in the mass casualty will motivate more blood donations to save more lives.

“People who give blood are healers who want to see the maximum benefits come from their giving acts,” said John Armitage, MD, CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute. “BERC essentially supersizes their generosity beyond the patient impacts by helping to reduce injury consequences on the community and to boost positive results from the heroic efforts of first responders and medical teams.”

According to first responders, 15 people were injured in the shooting, including one woman who died.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Kroger cashier says shooter followed her as she lead a group to safety
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting: ‘He walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

Latest News

National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence
National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence
National expert weighs in on surviving mass violence
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
Shelby Couny Health Department reports another drop in weekly positivity rate
The CDC is expected to meet today to vote on COVID-19 booster shots.
TDH now offering Pfizer booster shots