‘I was devastated’: Mayor speaks on mass shooting in Collierville

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Collierville says he was devasted to learn of the mass shooting that left one victim dead and 15 others injured inside the town’s Kroger Tuesday afternoon.

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner says he found out about the deadly mass shooting after his flight to North Carolina landed around 7:30 p.m.

He says he’s thankful for first responders getting to the scene so quickly.

“We’re so proud of the actions, response times. I’m sure that that saved other lives, so for them and for that I’m very thankful,” said Joyner.

According to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, the report of gunfire in the town’s Kroger came in around 1:30 p.m. with officers on the scene within four minutes.

Joyner says he hopes to speak with the family of the victim that passed away, now identified as Olivia King.

“I would love to do that,” said Joyner. “I did not know her personally but from the information that I’ve gained, I think she was well known in the community.”

Joyner wants to reinforce that he believes Collierville is a safe community and calls on residents to lean on one another and reach out if they’re in need while dealing with the aftermath of this incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

