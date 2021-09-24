Hospitals throughout Shelby Co. treating victims of Collierville mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nine of the 15 people most seriously injured during Thursday’s mass shooting in Collierville were rushed to Regional One Hospital.

The shooting happened at Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road.

Memphis police helped clear the way for nine ambulances to make the journey as quickly as possible from Collierville to the Medical District in Memphis.

The staff of Regional One, including the hospitals’ CEO, were outside waiting for the victims to arrive. A spokesperson said the staff trains for mass casualty events, and that training was used Thursday.

Four of the patients are in critical condition. The other five victims are in non-critical condition.

Families are allowed to see their injured loved ones, but the number of visitors is limited because of COVID-19 protocols in place at Regional One.

Baptist Collierville, Baptist East, Methodist University Hospital in Midtown, and Saint Francis in Memphis also treated victims.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.