Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hospitals throughout Shelby Co. treating victims of Collierville mass shooting

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nine of the 15 people most seriously injured during Thursday’s mass shooting in Collierville were rushed to Regional One Hospital.

The shooting happened at Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road.

Memphis police helped clear the way for nine ambulances to make the journey as quickly as possible from Collierville to the Medical District in Memphis.

The staff of Regional One, including the hospitals’ CEO, were outside waiting for the victims to arrive. A spokesperson said the staff trains for mass casualty events, and that training was used Thursday.

Four of the patients are in critical condition. The other five victims are in non-critical condition.

Families are allowed to see their injured loved ones, but the number of visitors is limited because of COVID-19 protocols in place at Regional One.

Baptist Collierville, Baptist East, Methodist University Hospital in Midtown, and Saint Francis in Memphis also treated victims.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
Deadly love triangle: Man shot to death with own gun by girlfriend’s lover, police say
5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Collierville Kroger shooting scene
GALLERY: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger claims the life of 1, injures over a doezen
USPS hiring. (Source: mgnonline)
USPS addresses sightings of Memphis mail carriers delivering mail late at night

Latest News

Law enforcement continues processing scene of Collierville mass shooting
Law enforcement continues processing scene of Collierville mass shooting
Police lights by night
Dyersburg man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old from park
Community gathers for vigil for Collierville mass shooting victims
Collierville church gives community a place to grieve following deadly mass shooting
Lyric Theater
Mid-South theater headliner enlists COVID-19 sniffing dogs to security team