Feeling like Fall now, but temperatures & humidity climb next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s feeling cool this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. With more sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. It won’t be as cold tonight with low temperatures in the lower to upper 50s. There will be a few clouds tonight, but they will clear by tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in lower to upper 50s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful Fall weekend with low humidity and sunshine. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. It will be slightly warmer on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week with highs in the upper 80s through Wednesday. Humidity will still increase slightly Tuesday. There will also be more clouds mixed in on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances look low for the next week, but there could be a stray shower on Thursday.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

