Federal judge: Knox Co. Schools must implement mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled Friday that Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

On September 1 of this year, the Knox County Board of Education voted to not renew the mask policy by a vote of 5 to 4 against the recommendations from the Knox County Health Department, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any individuals with autism or a tracheotomy are exempt from the mask mandate, according to the court orders. The judge also ordered that The Knox County Board of Education identify in a written filing with the Court, any other medical conditions that it believes may require exemptions from its mask mandate.

Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing Knox County School parents to opt-out of the mask mandate was also blocked by the judge.

The parents of three Knox County School students filed a federal lawsuit in September to sue Governor Bill Lee and Knox County over the current lack of a mask mandate.

All three children have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to catching COVID-19. Their parents had previously decided to enroll them in virtual learning, due to the fact that children in their classes are not required to wear masks.

Two of the three children are too young to get the vaccine.

The families sued on two counts; discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and discrimination under section 504.

A spokesperson from Knox County Schools said they would be reviewing the ruling now and would comment on how it affects sports tonight and families and children going forward.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the ruling was a federal overreach.

“It’s unfortunate to see another example of federal overreach in Knox County subverting the legislative authority of both the Knox County Board of Education and the Governor of the State of Tennessee,” Mayor Jacobs said.

