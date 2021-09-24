Family offers $12K reward for missing Tupelo woman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The family of a missing woman is offering a $12,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to her discovery.
Lori Cockrell, 58, was last seen in Tupelo on Aug. 10.
She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 91 pounds.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.