Family offers $12K reward for missing Tupelo woman

Lori Cockrell
Lori Cockrell(via WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The family of a missing woman is offering a $12,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to her discovery.

Lori Cockrell, 58, was last seen in Tupelo on Aug. 10.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 91 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 Tips app.

