Ex-Memphis police officer pleads guilty to relationship with defendant in murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer pleaded guilty to official misconduct stemming from a 2018 relationship he had with a defendant in a murder case.

Eric Kelly, 50, retired from the department as a lieutenant in November 2019.

A year earlier while investigating a murder, the District Attorney General’s Office says Kelly had a sexual relationship with a co-defendant in the case and used city funds to take her on an out-of-town investigative trip.

The DA’s office assigned a special prosecutor in 2020 to review Kelly’s previous closed cases -- 169 in total. According to the DA’s office, the special prosecutor found nothing questionable or concerning among the cases, which ranged from driving offenses to murder.

Kelly was sentenced to a year of diversion as part of the plea deal.

