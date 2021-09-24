Advertisement

Ex-Memphis police officer pleads guilty to relationship with defendant in murder case

Former Memphis Police Officer Eric Kelly pleaded guilty to official misconduct for a...
Former Memphis Police Officer Eric Kelly pleaded guilty to official misconduct for a relationship he had with a co-defendant in a murder trial, according to the DA's office.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer pleaded guilty to official misconduct stemming from a 2018 relationship he had with a defendant in a murder case.

Eric Kelly, 50, retired from the department as a lieutenant in November 2019.

A year earlier while investigating a murder, the District Attorney General’s Office says Kelly had a sexual relationship with a co-defendant in the case and used city funds to take her on an out-of-town investigative trip.

The DA’s office assigned a special prosecutor in 2020 to review Kelly’s previous closed cases -- 169 in total. According to the DA’s office, the special prosecutor found nothing questionable or concerning among the cases, which ranged from driving offenses to murder.

Kelly was sentenced to a year of diversion as part of the plea deal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

