Dyersburg man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old from park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg man is accused of trying to kidnap a child.

Russell Barton, 53, is charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping of a child.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to the report of an attempted kidnapping Monday at the Forked Deer River Park at around 8 p.m.

Officers were told that a man wearing a blond wig approached a man and woman who were at the park with a two-year-old child. They say the suspect attempted to take the child.

The suspect was pushed down by the man and chased away from the area.

Police say the suspect was later identified as Barton. They were informed that he was at the H&S Market on South Main.

Officers located Barton and took him into custody. They say Barton was still in possession of the wig and a braided rope.

Barton is being held on a $25,000 bond.

