Community gathers for vigil for Collierville mass shooting victims

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Healing from Thursday’s mass shooting in Collierville will take time.

One local church gave the community a place to grieve. A vigil took place at the Collierville United Methodist Church.

The senior pastor said it’s important that people know they are not alone during this difficult time. The mass shooting at the Kroger off Byhalia Road that left over a dozen people injured and one person dead has left the community of Collierville in shock.

“I’m just torn, torn for my city. I’m torn for the families. It just breaks my heart to see just all the pain that has been inflicted on them here,” said Collierville resident Dillon Hall.

Deborah Suddarth, senior pastor at Collierville United Methodist Church, said it’s important to let people know they are not alone.

“In a time like this, no one wants to be alone, and we want to be able to rely upon God and we know we can find that in community,” Suddarth said.

Suddarth mentioned she talked with a church member who was inside the store at the time of the incident and said the community will have to come together and rebuild trust.

“Now, we’re going to have to rebuild that trust one day at a time at everyone’s comfort level,” she said.

Suddarth said the church offers several avenues of counseling and is open to providing those services to anyone who is interested.

