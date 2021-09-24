Advertise with Us
Collierville High School calls on community to wear maroon as sign of solidarity

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville has an entire community mourning what police say was the most horrific event in the town’s history.

The community is pulling together to support the 15 victims of the deadly shooting.

Collierville High School is now asking its students and the Town of Collierville to wear maroon Friday as a sign of solidarity.

The school says it believes the tragic event will bring the community closer and make it stronger.

PHOTO: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

