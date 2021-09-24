Collierville High School calls on community to wear maroon as sign of solidarity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville has an entire community mourning what police say was the most horrific event in the town’s history.

The community is pulling together to support the 15 victims of the deadly shooting.

Collierville High School is now asking its students and the Town of Collierville to wear maroon Friday as a sign of solidarity.

The school says it believes the tragic event will bring the community closer and make it stronger.

PHOTO: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

