Chauncy Black to be sentenced for role in 2020 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who went viral as a teenager with a GoFundMe campaign is expected to be sentenced Friday for his role in a 2020 murder.

Chauncy Black was found guilty of reckless endangerment.

He and his brother, Timothy Black, were charged in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield.

Wakefield was shot at his home across the street from Black’s house in Cordova. Timothy Black died before he could go to trial.

We will update this story with details from Black’s court appearance.

