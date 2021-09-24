Cardinals win 12th straight
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Don’t look now but the Redbirds’ parent St. Louis Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball.
They picked up their 12th straight victory, taking down the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 with the help of two homeruns from Paul Goldschmidt.
The stream is now tied for the Cardinals’ second-longest since the year 1900.
The Cards have the NL second Wild Card spot all but sewn up.
Side note: Former Redbird Adam Wainwright picked up his 2,000th career strikeout in the game.
Only one other Cardinal has at least that many -- the great Bob Gibson.
