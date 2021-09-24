Carden International Circus ‘Return of Fun in 2021!’ comes to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Carden International Circus is returning fun to 2021 with their show set to return to Memphis in October.

The circus will be have five shows between Friday October 15 and Sunday October 17 at the Agricenter International Showplace Arena.

As the Carden family celebrates nearly 60 years of sharing tradition with audiences, a new generation of performers from across the globe will be joining in on the acts.

Three rings will be filled with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns, bringing jaw dropping stunts and belly-jiggling hijinks to the arena.

Doors will open one hour before each show time for preshow festivities including a performer meet and greet, interactive circus skills and animal rides.

Show times are:

Friday October 15 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday October 16 - 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday October 17 - 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.