8 Kroger mass shooting victims treated at Regional One, 3 remain in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors at Regional One Hospital said several patients remain in critical condition after Thursday’s mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville.

Eight of the 15 victims arrived at the level one trauma center, including one who died.

Three victims were rushed into surgery and three remain in critical condition Friday. One patient was treated and released.

“It was a team effort yesterday, which was key to smooth operation of such a tragedy as yesterday,” said Dr. Martin Croce, chief medical officer.

Trauma medical director Dr. Peter Fischer said the hospital has trained to respond to Thursday’s mass shooting, and the training worked well. He said there was an incredible response from medical facilities across the region.

Victims also went to Methodist University Hospital in Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis and St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Several were treated and released.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a gunman entered Kroger near Poplar and Byhalia Road in Collierville, shooting 15 people before killing himself, according to police.

Investigators identified the shooter Thursday as Uk Thang, who worked for a third-party vendor at the grocery store. Police have not discussed a motive.

