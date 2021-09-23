Advertise with Us
Witnesses react to Kroger shooting, ‘he walked in and was about to pull up the gun and start shooting’

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple victims were shot at the Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon.

13 people were reported injured, one of which have died, by a shooter who is also dead.

One Kroger cashier says that she heard gunshots and tried to get a group of customers to safety.

“All I heard was gunshots... it was like balloons,” the cashier said.

She says when she realized it was gunshots she got the customers that were with her to follow her to the back of the store.

“I kept on hearing gunshots and in the back of my head I kept saying let’s go, let’s leave, let’s leave now, now, go, go, go,” the cashier said.

She said she lead the group to the back of the store to where the incinerator is and they heard the shooter come into the room. She says they shot one of her coworkers in the head and a customer in the stomach.

“I just saw the top part of the guys eyes,” the cashier said. “What I saw... when he walked in he was about to pull up the gun and start shooting.”

Faith Lutheran Church’s Pastor Clayton Sellers arrived on the scene to help spread hope to anyone affected by the situation.

“I minister for the people of Collierville and I wanted to be here for them, for the police officers, for the first responders, for the people in general,” Sellers said.

