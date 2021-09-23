Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030

Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.(Source: Volvo, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Volvo is planning to go leather-free by 2030.

According to the automaker, all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.

Instead, Volvo will use sustainable sources, like polyester bottles, bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from wines.

Wool-blend interior options will still be available.

The company is changing its practices because of the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, which it said includes deforestation.

Volvo’s first benchmark is in 2025, when it hopes 25% of its new car interiors will come from recycled and bio-based material.

By 2030, the automaker aims to offer only fully electric cars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis

Latest News

Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits
Kevin D. Owens
Man convicted of shooting boss hours after being fired