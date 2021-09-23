Video surveillance images show illegal dumping suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Video surveillance caught images of people illegally dumping debris near Tillman Cove and Gracewood on Monday.

Police say after they arrived a resident told them several cars pulled up to their street and dumped large amounts of old furniture, construction materials and other debris on the street and sidewalk.

The City of Memphis Sanitation services had to remove the debris since it caused a safety hazard to the residents of the street.

Police are searching for suspects seen in images captured by video surveillance of the illegal dumping.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Your identification will remain completely anonymous.

