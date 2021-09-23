Advertisement

VIDEO: Burglars caught on camera in Memphis gas station, believed connected to string of burglaries

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are hoping surveillance video can help them catch three suspects wanted for a string of burglaries.

Police shared video of a recent burglary to Facebook showing three male suspects ransacking the store behind the register in search of cash and cigarettes.

Business Burglary 6400 block of E Raines Road Report #2109009365ME MEMPHIS, TN - On September 21, 2021, around 4:00 am, officers responded to an alarm in the 6400 block of E. Raines Road. Three suspects broke into the business armed with a yellow crowbar and stole cash and cigarettes. The suspects fled the scene before officers arriving. It is believed that these suspects are responsible for multiple burglaries in the area. Suspect #1 is a male subject wearing a blue hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes. Suspect #2 is a male subject wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes. Suspect #3 is a male subject wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black/white shoes. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Officers responded to the store on Raines Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday when the alarm sounded, but the suspects were gone before police arrived.

The video shows the three male suspects behind the counter. All three wore dark hoodies, black masks, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators believe the same people are responsible for multiple burglaries in the area, and they’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows anything to reach out to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters could receive a $2,000 cash reward.

Call (901) 528-CASH or visit crimestopmem.org to share a tip.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Crime

Man convicted of shooting boss hours after being fired

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
A 24-year-old shooting suspect is now facing a conviction after investigators say he shot his boss hours after he was fired from his job.

Coronavirus

Shelby County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The Shelby County COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2,000 Thursday morning with ten additional deaths reported within the last 24 hours.

Crime

U.S. Marshals Task Force captures five fugitives in one day

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested five people that were wanted for felony crimes on September 22.

Crime

Deadly love triangle: Man shot to death with own gun by girlfriend’s lover, police say

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
According to a police report, it started when the woman invited her lover to the home she shared with her boyfriend, and her boyfriend found the man hiding in a closet.

Good News

Say Cheese: DeSoto County Schools resource deputies take advantage of picture day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The duo, with their spiffy uniforms, looked chipper as they posed for the camera.

Latest News

Crime

Video surveillance images show illegal dumping suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Video surveillance caught images of people illegally dumping debris near Tillman Cove and Gracewood on Monday.

Crime

Burglars caught on camera ransacking gas station, thought to be connected to string of burglaries

Updated: 1 hours ago

Music

Memphian Katherine Mohler talks securing spot on ‘The Voice,’ Team Ariana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shyra Sherfield
Mohler describes her chance to hit the stage for the premiere episode for blind auditions as a “blessing in disguise.”

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,071 new cases reported Thurs.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.

State

Bustle of Mid-South Fair hits the Landers Center today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The Mid-South Fair will begin all of its twirling and whirling Thursday afternoon as it makes a return amid the ongoing pandemic.