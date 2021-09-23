VIDEO: Burglars caught on camera in Memphis gas station, believed connected to string of burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are hoping surveillance video can help them catch three suspects wanted for a string of burglaries.

Police shared video of a recent burglary to Facebook showing three male suspects ransacking the store behind the register in search of cash and cigarettes.

Business Burglary 6400 block of E Raines Road Report #2109009365ME MEMPHIS, TN - On September 21, 2021, around 4:00 am, officers responded to an alarm in the 6400 block of E. Raines Road. Three suspects broke into the business armed with a yellow crowbar and stole cash and cigarettes. The suspects fled the scene before officers arriving. It is believed that these suspects are responsible for multiple burglaries in the area. Suspect #1 is a male subject wearing a blue hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes. Suspect #2 is a male subject wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes. Suspect #3 is a male subject wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black/white shoes. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Officers responded to the store on Raines Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday when the alarm sounded, but the suspects were gone before police arrived.

The video shows the three male suspects behind the counter. All three wore dark hoodies, black masks, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators believe the same people are responsible for multiple burglaries in the area, and they’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows anything to reach out to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters could receive a $2,000 cash reward.

Call (901) 528-CASH or visit crimestopmem.org to share a tip.

