USPS addresses sightings of Memphis mail carriers delivering mail late at night

USPS hiring. (Source: mgnonline)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The US Postal Service is addressing sightings of mail carriers delivering mail late into the night in Memphis after several viewers reached out to Action News 5 to inquire.

We reached out to a spokesperson with USPS who says it is facing some unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is also impacting employee availability.

Susan Wright with USPS Corp of Communications says the service has taken several steps to ensure mail delivery continues including:

  • Reallocating personnel from nearby offices
  • Continue to fully authorize overtime to employees to work the time necessary for mail delivery
  • Expand mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible
  • Hiring additional personnel

The statement also says in part:

“While the goal is to finalize mail delivery during daylight hours, delivery times may be affected by circumstances such as this historic pandemic. Darkness, in and of itself, is not unsafe, and all employees understand it is their responsibility to work safely and to report any unsafe conditions to their supervisors.”

USPS expects to reach a year-long hiring goal of 100,000 employees by January 2022 to address the ongoing employment issue the pandemic has presented.

If you are interested in applying for a job with USPS, visit www.usps.com/careers.

