U.S. Marshals Task Force captures five fugitives in one day

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested five people that were wanted for felony crimes on September 22.

The fugitives were wanted for the following charges:

  • Timothy Cook - Felony Domestic assault and a Federal Supervised Release Violation on a weapon charge
  • Darnisha Sims - Federal Supervised Release Violation on a weapon charge
  • Lenisha Wright - Attempted murder, mayhem with a deadly weapon, kidnapping first-degree, robbery with a deadly weapon and batter with intent to commit robbery
  • Fontaine Holley - Homicide
  • Roy Frazier - Aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child

All five of the fugitives were taken into custody without incident on September 22.

“The significance of these five arrests in one day really emphasizes the dedication, coordination, and persistence of the Marshals Service and our partners,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

The Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted with the Memphis arrests.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

