3 teens wanted for Atlanta-area murder arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested three people on Thursday that were wanted in connection to a murder in Atlanta.

Marshals say that on July 1 Kapri Ward was shot to death in Gwinnett County, Georgia and warrants were issued for the arrests of Jamar Quarles and two juveniles.

Marshals say they learned the three were at two addresses in Memphis, one near Jeffries Cove and the other near Dexter Ridge, and the task force was able to take them into custody without incident.

