Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major hurricane.(National Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.

The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend. It was centered about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west about 16 mph.

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

