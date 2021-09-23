State, local leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting in Collierville, Tennessee claimed the life of one person and injured 12 people.

The shooting happened at Kroger on Byhalia Road. The shooting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter’s identity has not been released.

A cashier said the shooter followed people as they ran for cover and shot both employees and customers.

State and local leaders are speaking out, offering prayers, condolences.

Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“My heart aches for our families who are caught in yet another act of senseless gun violence. My family is praying for these victims and their caregivers, but it’s going to take collective action from us all to heal the scars of this tragedy moving forward. No one should have to watch over their shoulder at work or picking up groceries. This cannot be the cost of living in a free society.”

Representative John Gillespie called it a “difficult day in Shelby County.”

A difficult day in Shelby County. Thank you to the first responders on the scene who are aiding. My continued thoughts to those affected.https://t.co/d2EQZF4OX6 — Representative John Gillespie (@GillespieVote) September 23, 2021

State Representative Antonio Parkinson

Memphis City Council

We are sorry to learn about the shooting in Collierville. We are praying for all involved. — mem_council (@MEM_Council) September 23, 2021

Representative London Lamar

Praying for all the victims and families impacted by the tragic and deadly shooting at the Collierville Kroger! Devastating news! — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) September 23, 2021

Senator Brian Kelsey

I offer my prayers to the victims and families effected by the shooting in Collierville today. I am thankful for our first responders for their quick and brave response. — Brian Kelsey (@BrianKelsey) September 23, 2021

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Collierville who are facing the pain of this tragic event in their community. I want to thank our police and fire departments who answered the call to assist. We pray for the victims and their families. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 23, 2021

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

Our hearts go out to the victims & families of those affected by today's mass shooting in the Town of Collierville. We must embrace the residents of our community as we all sort through this tragedy. We must also work together to prevent these ongoing senseless acts of violence. pic.twitter.com/YunEKiPmAM — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.