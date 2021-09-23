Advertise with Us
State, local leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting in Collierville, Tennessee claimed the life of one person and injured 12 people.

The shooting happened at Kroger on Byhalia Road. The shooting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter’s identity has not been released.

A cashier said the shooter followed people as they ran for cover and shot both employees and customers.

State and local leaders are speaking out, offering prayers, condolences.

Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“My heart aches for our families who are caught in yet another act of senseless gun violence. My family is praying for these victims and their caregivers, but it’s going to take collective action from us all to heal the scars of this tragedy moving forward. No one should have to watch over their shoulder at work or picking up groceries. This cannot be the cost of living in a free society.”

Representative John Gillespie called it a “difficult day in Shelby County.”

State Representative Antonio Parkinson

Memphis City Council

Representative London Lamar

Senator Brian Kelsey

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

