Sickle cell disease clinical trails underway at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are over 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease in the United States.

St. Jude has been researching the disease since the hospital opened in 1962.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Dr. Jane S. Hankins at the digital desk to find out about new therapeutics available to those with SCD.

She also talked about how you can help with clinical trials currently underway to learn more about the disease, which can possibly lead to new treatment options.

